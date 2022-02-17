UCL

'We didn't deserve to lose' - Inter coach Inzaghi proud of his players

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is a proud man despite their defeat at home to Liverpool

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi remained gracious in defeat and praised his players for their performance against Liverpool.
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has praised the performance of his players after a disappointing 0-2 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

Mohamed Salah netted Liverpool's second at Inter Milan
Two late goals from second-half substitute Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool seal a comfortable take a commanding lead ahead of the second leg in Anfield.

Inter dominated most of the encounter and had the best chance of the game when Hakan Calhangolu struck the woodwork with a fierce effort early on at the iconic and loud San Siro on Wednesday night.

However, it wasn't meant to be for the Nerazzurri as Liverpool who had the last laugh on the day after some inspired substitutions from Jurgen Klopp and two late goals put the visitors in the driver's seat in this tie.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez couldn't find their way past Liverpool's well-drilled defence
Speaking after the match, Inter boss, Inzaghi, was full of praise for the performance of his players and said his team didn't deserve to lose the game.

"Football is decided by small details and that Firmino header made all the difference tonight," Inzaghi told uefa.com moments after the game.

"This performance, however, should give us plenty of confidence because we played a great game. We did not deserve to lose but that's football. I think we can be proud because we played a great game against one of the best teams in Europe."

Hakan Calhanoglu came closest to scoring a goal for Inter
Inzaghi added that the Nerazzurri deserved at least a goal given how they played against the English giants in the opening 45 minutes.

"It is difficult to comment after a defeat like this. I'm proud of what the lads did tonight. We played a very good game, especially in the first 25 minutes of the second half, when we clearly deserved a goal."

Inter have their work cut out for them and will be looking to overturn this result when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the second leg slated for March 8, 2022.

