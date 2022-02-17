'We didn't deserve to lose' - Inter coach Inzaghi proud of his players

AFP

Two late goals from second-half substitute Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool seal a comfortable take a commanding lead ahead of the second leg in Anfield.

Inter dominated most of the encounter and had the best chance of the game when Hakan Calhangolu struck the woodwork with a fierce effort early on at the iconic and loud San Siro on Wednesday night.

However, it wasn't meant to be for the Nerazzurri as Liverpool who had the last laugh on the day after some inspired substitutions from Jurgen Klopp and two late goals put the visitors in the driver's seat in this tie.

Speaking after the match, Inter boss, Inzaghi, was full of praise for the performance of his players and said his team didn't deserve to lose the game.

"Football is decided by small details and that Firmino header made all the difference tonight," Inzaghi told uefa.com moments after the game.

"This performance, however, should give us plenty of confidence because we played a great game. We did not deserve to lose but that's football. I think we can be proud because we played a great game against one of the best teams in Europe."

Inzaghi added that the Nerazzurri deserved at least a goal given how they played against the English giants in the opening 45 minutes.

"It is difficult to comment after a defeat like this. I'm proud of what the lads did tonight. We played a very good game, especially in the first 25 minutes of the second half, when we clearly deserved a goal."