TRANSFERS

Inter agree deal to help Romelu Lukaku end his unhappy stay at Chelsea

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Italy after Chelsea and Inter Milan reached an agreement on a transfer.

empty
empty

Romelu Lukaku will end his unhappy stay at Stamford Bridge this summer after Inter Milan agreed a deal with Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 season with Inter on loan, which is valued at €8m plus performance-related add-ons as per reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season Imago

Just a season after he left the Nerazzurri to join the Blues in a deal worth over £90m, the 29-year-old will return to the Serie A after what has been an unhappy year for the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku will reportedly be on a reduced wage per week at Inter with the Blues set to pay a part of his wages while he is away.

Thomas Tuchel et Romelu Lukaku - Icon Sport
Thomas Tuchel et Romelu Lukaku - Icon Sport pulse senegal

The Belgian International struggled the whole of last season for Thomas Tuchel's side but still ended up as their top scorer in all competitions with 15 goals.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    Inter agree deal to help Romelu Lukaku end his unhappy stay at Chelsea

  • Oliseh during his time in the national team

    Former Super Eagles midfielder returns to coaching, bags new job in Germany

  • Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

    Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Recommended articles

Inter agree deal to help Romelu Lukaku end his unhappy stay at Chelsea

Inter agree deal to help Romelu Lukaku end his unhappy stay at Chelsea

Former Super Eagles midfielder returns to coaching, bags new job in Germany

Former Super Eagles midfielder returns to coaching, bags new job in Germany

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 to qualify for U-17 AFCON

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 to qualify for U-17 AFCON

South Africa offers Banyana Banyana $630,000 bounty to stop Super Falcons' 4th consecutive title

South Africa offers Banyana Banyana $630,000 bounty to stop Super Falcons' 4th consecutive title

Iwobi hypes Lampard up, reveals one thing he'd love to do at Everton next season

Iwobi hypes Lampard up, reveals one thing he'd love to do at Everton next season

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives