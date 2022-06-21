Inter agree deal to help Romelu Lukaku end his unhappy stay at Chelsea

Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 season with Inter on loan, which is valued at €8m plus performance-related add-ons as per reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Imago

Just a season after he left the Nerazzurri to join the Blues in a deal worth over £90m, the 29-year-old will return to the Serie A after what has been an unhappy year for the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku will reportedly be on a reduced wage per week at Inter with the Blues set to pay a part of his wages while he is away.

