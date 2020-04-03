With most of the world on lockdown to encourage social distancing amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, football does not seem to matter anymore.

Football leagues around the world have been suspended with players like every other person staying at home to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nigerian players all over the world are also affected and we have been watching from Instagram to see how they are faring.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Leicester City midfielder has been training hard at home. He spends his time at his Leicester City home with his wife Fortunate.

Kenneth Omeruo

Super Eagles defender Omeruo has been hosting some of his Spanish-based compatriots at his home. Omeruo is seen in an Instagram photo with midfielder Oghenakaro Etebo.

Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Musa is practising social distancing at home in Riyadh where he is based. The forward is spending time with his family and is seen in an Instagram post doing push-ups with his son.

William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is back with his family. He shared a photo of himself and his partner and son.

Victor Osimhen

Lille striker Victor Osimhen says he is missing football but he remains at home where he is practising social distancing.

Odion Ighalo

The Manchester United striker is still working hard at home to stay fit. Ighalo shared a couple of snaps of him looking ripped in sweat after a workout session.

Moses Simon

Nantes forward Simon is in Paris where he is staying at home during the lockdown.

Francis Uzoho

The Super Eagles goalkeeper who is recovering from a long-term injury has started working out with the ball. He is seen in an Instagram post shooting the ball at a wall and catching it.

Ogenyi Onazi

Onazi is spending his time at home in Turkey with his piano. The midfielder is seen in an Instagram post, playing gospel tunes on his piano.

Semi Ajayi

The West Brom defender is worried about his hair as he can’t get a haircut during the lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Victor Moses

Now back in London with his family, Inter wingback Moses is still working out at home.