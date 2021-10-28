RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Two of a kind: Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a second penalty

Two of a kind: Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a second penalty Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Two of a kind: Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a second penalty Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Napoli made it five wins in five home games this season with a 3-0 victory over Bologna on Thursday to go back to the top of Serie A.

Recommended articles

Napoli lost their 100% record last weekend with a 0-0 draw at Roma after eight successive wins but Luciano Spalletti's side were back to their best against Bologna.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a fierce left foot drive which eluded Bologna's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Napoli were awarded a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half when Chilean defender Gary Medel was penalised for handball as he challenged Victor Osimhen. 

Skipper Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot. Insigne added a second penalty after 62 minutes when Osimhen was fouled.

"I missed a few, but I've always been ready to take the penalties," Insigne told Sky Sport Italia. 

"I've never had these problems. Only those who take penalties can miss them. Today, I was calm.

"But the only thing that mattered was to respond to Milan's win (1-0 against Torino on Tuesday)."

Napoli, who are now unbeaten in 16 games at home stretching back to January, have 28 points and lead AC Milan on goal difference.

Champions Inter Milan are third, seven points off the pace.

dj 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney reveal Premier League goal for Wrexham

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney reveal Premier League goal for Wrexham

England and Austria to kick off Euro 2022, Netherlands drawn with Sweden

England and Austria to kick off Euro 2022, Netherlands drawn with Sweden

Despite Barca talk, Xavi insists he's focused on Al Sadd

Despite Barca talk, Xavi insists he's focused on Al Sadd

England and Austria to kick off Euro 2022, Netherlands drawn with Sweden

England and Austria to kick off Euro 2022, Netherlands drawn with Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)