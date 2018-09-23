Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Insigne double as Napoli join Juventus on top of Serie A

Football Insigne double as Napoli join Juventus on top of Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne scored a double either side of a Simone Verdi goal as Napoli dominated Torino 3-1 to join Juventus on top of Serie A on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lorenzo Insigne nets a brace as Napoli win 3-1 in Torino to join Juventus on top of Serie A. play

Lorenzo Insigne nets a brace as Napoli win 3-1 in Torino to join Juventus on top of Serie A.

(AFP)

Lorenzo Insigne scored a double either side of a Simone Verdi goal as Napoli dominated Torino 3-1 to join Juventus on top of Serie A on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have 12 points from five games, equal with champions Juventus who can pull ahead again when they travel to promoted Frosinone later on Sunday.

Ancelotti's side gave a dominant display in Turin following their uninspiring goalless draw at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League midweek.

Insigne opened after just four minutes in Turin, and played a role in all three goals.

The Italian international got the first after poor Torino defending saw Emiliano Moretti clear to Nicolas N'Koulou with the rebound favouring Insigne who finished off under the crossbar.

Verdi added the second with a half-volley on 20 minutes, with Torino pulling one back after the break when Andrea Belotti slotted in a penalty.

But Insigne restored their two-goal lead after 59 minutes when a Jose Callejon shot bounced off the inside of the far post and into the path of forward.

Torino are in 13th position with five points from as many games.

Juventus head to Frosinone on Sunday looking to keep their 100 percent record, days after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the Champions League.

Frosinone are second from the bottom of the league, with just one point, and are still waiting for their first goal.

Inter Milan snatched a late 1-0 win against Sampdoria in Genoa on Saturday to kickstart their campaign as they move up to seventh.

AS Roma travel to Bologna looking to build confidence after losing 3-0 in the Champions League at Real Madrid.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side have not won since their opening game against Torino in August.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Weekbullet
3 Tosin Kehinde Made in Manchester United, will Tosin become the next...bullet

Football

Roberto Donadoni in talks with Japan say reports
Football Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan - report
Victor Oshimen
Victor Osimhen Super Eagles forward scores first professional goal for Royal Charleroi
Spanish football is confronting questions about the very essence of its national game, and where it should call home
Football Spanish football should be proud of foreign interest, says La Liga
Jose Fonte scored the opening goal for Lille as they won for the fourth time in six league outings
Football Ikone rocket boosts Lille up to second
X
Advertisement