RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Injured Verratti ruled out of PSG's Champions League opener

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti

PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti Creator: Fabrice COFFRINI
PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti Creator: Fabrice COFFRINI

Paris Saint-Germain face Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Wednesday without Marco Verratti after the midfielder picked up an injury during the World Cup qualifier window with Italy.

Recommended articles

The European champion is suffering from "a bruised left knee" his club said and is facing at least 10 days on the sidelines.

He will also miss the weekend Ligue 1 outing against Lyon and possibly PSG's second Champions League run out against Manchester City on September 28.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to give Lionel Messi his first start since the Argentinian superstar's move from Barcelona.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also due to start in the Group A clash in Belgium.

Aside from Verratti, Pochettino must also do without the services of Angel Di Maria, suspended over his red card for stamping on Fernandinho's foot against Man City in last season's semi-final, and Sergio Ramos.

The former Real Madrid captain is recovering from a calf injury and has yet to appear for his new club.

PSG face Brugge on a run of five wins in Ligue 1.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow

New-look Inter host Real aiming to outdo big name old boys

Injured Verratti ruled out of PSG's Champions League opener

Separatist Transnistria relishes Champions League 'fairytale'

Unpopular Leipzig still no match for Man City, PSG's petrodollars

Milan dreaming big ahead of Champions League return at Anfield

Real Madrid aim to defy power-shift and assert themselves in Europe again

Everton blitz Burnley to move joint top of Premier League

Al Hilal ease into Asian Champions League last eight

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)