Injured Messi to miss out for PSG again

PSG will hope Lionel Messi can return in time to play Manchester City on Tuesday

PSG will hope Lionel Messi can return in time to play Manchester City on Tuesday Creator: Alain JOCARD
Lionel Messi will again be sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain for Saturday's game against Montpellier as he continues to nurse a knee injury, his club said.

PSG said Messi had started running again and that a new update would come on Sunday, raising hope that he will be able to return for the Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday.

Messi was taken off in the 76th minute of last weekend's 2-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1.

It only emerged later that he was suffering from a knock to a knee and he played no part in Wednesday's 2-1 league win at Metz.

Messi has made just three appearances for his new club since arriving from Barcelona in early August, and has completed 90 minutes just once, at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

PSG are looking to make it eight wins out of eight in Ligue 1 this season.

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos, the close season signing from Real Madrid, are also still on the sidelines.

