Injured Etebo celebrates daughter on 2nd birthday [photos]

Etebo, who is injured and out of action, took to his official Instagram account to post pictures as his daughter celebrated her birthday.

Along with the picture was a statement that said, "Everyday you continue to amaze me. You are such a confident, cute and caring daughter. May your birthday bring untold bliss and happiness everyday of your life."

Etebo's wife and mother of his daughter also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Pulse Nigeria

"Oh! Blessed be the day you were born. Blessed be your days on earth. May you outlive me and your father. May you be greater than us.

"May you be a woman of substance, my baby girl🥰 happy birthday my star girl 😍😍 am so proud to be your mom," Isi said in a post on her Instagram account.

Etebo's daughter named Elo was born in 2019 and is the second child of the couple. They have a firstborn named Wealth who is about four years old.