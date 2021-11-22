RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Injured Etebo celebrates daughter on 2nd birthday [photos]

Etebo and his wife took to social media to celebrate their daughter as she turned two.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is in a joyous mood as his daughter Elo turned two on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Etebo, who is injured and out of action, took to his official Instagram account to post pictures as his daughter celebrated her birthday.

Along with the picture was a statement that said, "Everyday you continue to amaze me. You are such a confident, cute and caring daughter. May your birthday bring untold bliss and happiness everyday of your life."

Etebo's wife and mother of his daughter also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

"Oh! Blessed be the day you were born. Blessed be your days on earth. May you outlive me and your father. May you be greater than us.

"May you be a woman of substance, my baby girl🥰 happy birthday my star girl 😍😍 am so proud to be your mom," Isi said in a post on her Instagram account.

Etebo's daughter named Elo was born in 2019 and is the second child of the couple. They have a firstborn named Wealth who is about four years old.

Etebo is injured but expected to return to action for Watford before the end of the season.

Injured Etebo celebrates daughter on 2nd birthday [photos]

