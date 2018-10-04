Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Injured Costa misses out on Spain squad

Football Injured Costa misses out on Spain squad

Diego Costa was left out of the Spain squad announced by coach Luis Enrique on Thursday, ahead of games against Wales and England.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa leaves the pitch after suffering injury in the Champions League match with Club Brugge. play

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa leaves the pitch after suffering injury in the Champions League match with Club Brugge.

(AFP)

Diego Costa was left out of the Spain squad announced by coach Luis Enrique on Thursday, ahead of games against Wales and England.

Costa sustained a thigh strain playing for Atletico Madrid against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Isco, Dani Carvajal, Inigo Martinez and Sergi Roberto are also injured.

Wolves defender Jonny Otto, on loan from Atletico, received his first international call-up while there were returns to the squad for Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer, who is on loan from Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid's Koke.

Alvaro Morata was also included despite failing to score for Chelsea since the last international break. Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, a surprise absentee from Luis Enrique's first squad, was again left out.

Spain play Wales in a friendly in Cardiff on October 11 before facing England in the UEFA Nations League on October 15 in Seville.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Pau Lopez (Real Betis)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Raul Albiol (Napoli/ITA), Nacho, Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea/ENG), Gaya (Valencia), Marc Bartra (Real Betis), Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton/ENG)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo, Saul, Koke (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea/ENG), Suso (AC Milan/ITA), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Midfielder challanges Cech, Ozil for Arsenal Player of the Month award
Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Pires says midfielder made the difference for Arsenal in win over Watford
Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint after his team's Champions League win over Liverpool in Naples.
Football Napoli striker Milik robbed at gunpoint after Liverpool win
Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain leading to his being taken off early in their Champions League clash with Napoli
Football Reds midfielder Keita in hospital with back problem
X
Advertisement