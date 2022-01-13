AFCON 2021: What you need to know as round 2 matches kick-off

The host country, Cameroon takes up Ethiopia, while in the other group game, it is Cape Verde and Burkina Faso who will battle it out for supremacy.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon could become the first team to book their place in the next round if they pick all three points against Ethiopia on Thursday evening at the Olembe Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar was the hero the last time after his two penalty goals got them off to a winning start against Burkina Faso in the tournament's opener.

AFP

For their opponent, Ethiopia, after missing the last three editions of the competition, their return ended in a narrow defeat to Cape Verde.

The Walya will be looking to bounce back from that early setback when they face the home team, Cameroon, who has never lost to the Ethiopians.

Pulse Nigeria

Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between Cameroon and Ethiopia at the level, in the previous meeting, it was the Indomitable Lions who defeated the Walya 3-2 back in 1970.

What The Coaches Are Saying

Cameroon's coach Antonio Conceiçao:

"We [have] prepared [for] our match in the best conditions and with the same determination as the first match played and won against Burkina Faso. All the players are ready."

Ethiopia's coach Wubetu Abate:

"We are proud to represent our country in this tournament and that boosts us even more. We will play against the host country, in front of their home crowd. He is a strong opponent but we will do our best to have a good game."

Venue and Time

The fixture will be played at the Stade d'Olembé, Yaoundé, and kicks off at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

Elsewhere in Group A

The first-ever meeting between Cape Verde and Burkina Faso at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is one of huge significance.

AFP

Cape Verde's Blue Sharks are looking to book their place in the knockout round with a win, while the Stallions of Burkina Faso are hoping to revive their campaign after a 2-1 defeat to the host, Cameroon, in the first game.

Head-to-Head

While the Sharks and Stallions are meeting for the first time in AFCON, these two are familiar foes at international football.

IMAGO / Xinhua

When they step on the pitch later Thursday night, it will be for the seventh time ever, Cape Verde leads the head-to-head with three wins to Burkina Faso's two.

However, when both sides last met, it was the Stallions who ran riot following a comprehensive 4-0 win over the Blue Sharks four years ago.

What The Coaches Are Saying:

Humberto Bettencourt (Assistant coach, Cape Verde):

"We have prepared for it. We are able to play a very good game while respecting our opponent. We have a few players who are COVID positive but we are going to do with that and present a team that will challenge Burkina Faso in the best conditions."

Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso coach):