AFCON 2021: What you need to know as round 2 matches kick-off

Izuchukwu Akawor
Round 2 of the AFCON 2021 kicks off today with the host Cameroon and Cape Verde on the brink of qualification

Vincent Aboubakar was at the double in round one for Cameroon.
Vincent Aboubakar was at the double in round one for Cameroon.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, continues today with the second round of matches in the group stages taking centre stage.

The host country, Cameroon takes up Ethiopia, while in the other group game, it is Cape Verde and Burkina Faso who will battle it out for supremacy.

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon could become the first team to book their place in the next round if they pick all three points against Ethiopia on Thursday evening at the Olembe Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar was the hero the last time after his two penalty goals got them off to a winning start against Burkina Faso in the tournament's opener.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar -- the only player to score twice in matchday 1 of the Africa Cup of Nations -- gestures during a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Yaounde this week
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar -- the only player to score twice in matchday 1 of the Africa Cup of Nations -- gestures during a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Yaounde this week AFP

For their opponent, Ethiopia, after missing the last three editions of the competition, their return ended in a narrow defeat to Cape Verde.

The Walya will be looking to bounce back from that early setback when they face the home team, Cameroon, who has never lost to the Ethiopians.

Ethiopia is a real outside bet in Group A, and are likely to finish bottom of the pile.
Ethiopia is a real outside bet in Group A, and are likely to finish bottom of the pile. Pulse Nigeria

This will be the second meeting between Cameroon and Ethiopia at the level, in the previous meeting, it was the Indomitable Lions who defeated the Walya 3-2 back in 1970.

Cameroon's coach Antonio Conceiçao:

"We [have] prepared [for] our match in the best conditions and with the same determination as the first match played and won against Burkina Faso. All the players are ready."

Ethiopia's coach Wubetu Abate:

"We are proud to represent our country in this tournament and that boosts us even more. We will play against the host country, in front of their home crowd. He is a strong opponent but we will do our best to have a good game."

The fixture will be played at the Stade d'Olembé, Yaoundé, and kicks off at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

The first-ever meeting between Cape Verde and Burkina Faso at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is one of huge significance.

Cape Verde got off to a winning start at the Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia
Cape Verde got off to a winning start at the Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia AFP

Cape Verde's Blue Sharks are looking to book their place in the knockout round with a win, while the Stallions of Burkina Faso are hoping to revive their campaign after a 2-1 defeat to the host, Cameroon, in the first game.

While the Sharks and Stallions are meeting for the first time in AFCON, these two are familiar foes at international football.

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso IMAGO / Xinhua

When they step on the pitch later Thursday night, it will be for the seventh time ever, Cape Verde leads the head-to-head with three wins to Burkina Faso's two.

However, when both sides last met, it was the Stallions who ran riot following a comprehensive 4-0 win over the Blue Sharks four years ago.

Humberto Bettencourt (Assistant coach, Cape Verde):

"We have prepared for it. We are able to play a very good game while respecting our opponent. We have a few players who are COVID positive but we are going to do with that and present a team that will challenge Burkina Faso in the best conditions."

Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso coach):

"I missed the team's first game because of COVID. The result was disappointing even though the team did well. I am very happy to join my team again and be a coach in this kind of tournament - it will be my baptism of fire in a major competition such as TotalEnergies AFCON. We are preparing well for our game against Cape Verde."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

