LA LIGA

Incredible Chukwueze cameo helps Villarreal to 1-4 win over Granada

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to win a penalty and register an assist in Villarreal's easy win

Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to put in an excellent cameo for Villarreal.
Super Eagles wide forward Samuel Chukwueze and Nigerian-born Arnaut Danjuma put on a show to help Villarreal extend their mini unbeaten run to four matches in the La Liga.

Danjuma scored an impressive hat-trick, including two penalties, while Chukwueze came off the bench to win a penalty and pick up an assist as Villarreal defeated Granada 4-1 at Estadio Neuvo Los Carmenes.

Hattrick hero, Arnaut Danjuma.
Two goals from Danjuma gave the Yellow Submarines a comfortable lead at the break before Luis Milla pulled one back for the hosts from the spot.

However, Chukwueze came off the bench to win a penalty which Danjuma calmly converted for Villarreal's third goal and to complete his hat-trick minutes left to play.

There was still time for one more goal as Chukwueze capped off his brilliant cameo by setting up Moi Gomez in added time to seal the win with the fourth goal.

Villarreal celebrate a third win in their last four La Liga outings.
Chukwueze started the game on the bench after Villarreal boss Unai Emery rested some key players ahead of the midweek clash with Juventus in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant 28 minutes display after he replaced Yeremi Pino just two minutes after the hour mark.

He created two chances, made one key pass, won a penalty and grabbed an assist, his second of the season.

The Super Eagles star has now scored two goals and assisted two others in four starts this season in the La Liga for Villarreal.

For Villarreal, they move up to fifth on 39 points in the La Liga table, just three points adrift of the final Champions League spot currently occupied by fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Next up for Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates is a huge game at home against Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League round of 16.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

