Incredible Chukwueze cameo helps Villarreal to 1-4 win over Granada

Danjuma scored an impressive hat-trick, including two penalties, while Chukwueze came off the bench to win a penalty and pick up an assist as Villarreal defeated Granada 4-1 at Estadio Neuvo Los Carmenes.

Pulse Nigeria

Two goals from Danjuma gave the Yellow Submarines a comfortable lead at the break before Luis Milla pulled one back for the hosts from the spot.

However, Chukwueze came off the bench to win a penalty which Danjuma calmly converted for Villarreal's third goal and to complete his hat-trick minutes left to play.

There was still time for one more goal as Chukwueze capped off his brilliant cameo by setting up Moi Gomez in added time to seal the win with the fourth goal.

Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze started the game on the bench after Villarreal boss Unai Emery rested some key players ahead of the midweek clash with Juventus in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant 28 minutes display after he replaced Yeremi Pino just two minutes after the hour mark.

He created two chances, made one key pass, won a penalty and grabbed an assist, his second of the season.

The Super Eagles star has now scored two goals and assisted two others in four starts this season in the La Liga for Villarreal.

For Villarreal, they move up to fifth on 39 points in the La Liga table, just three points adrift of the final Champions League spot currently occupied by fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.