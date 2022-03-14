In-form Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq to miss Almeria's crucial league game against Girona

Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq will miss Almeria's crucial league game against Girona later this month.
The former Nigerian u-23 forward has been La Union's best player this season, but he will not be available for the game against the White and Reds.
Sadiq will miss the match, which is scheduled for March 27, due to Nigeria's clash against Ghana.
The 24-year-old has been included in the Super Eagles squad that will take on the Black Stars in two massive World Cup playoff games later this month.
Nigeria take on Ghana on March 25 and 29, respectively, for a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
And with Almeria set to take on Girona in between those dates, Sadiq will not be able to represent his club for the game.
Losing Sadiq for the game will be a major blow to Almeria's promotion hopes as he has been the club's best player since he signed from Partizan Belgrade last season.
Sadiq has 15 league goals in 26 matches for Almeria this season, including a brace over the weekend.
He also has nine assists to his goals and one goal in the Copa Del Rey. However, Almeria will still not be able to call on his services on March 27 as clubs are obliged to release players for national team duty during the FIFA window.
It will not be the first time Sadiq will be caught between club and country. The 24-year-old also faced a similar situation last year, although he had to stay with Almeria on that occasion due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
