ADVERTISEMENT

"In Europe, my work is done," - Ronaldo at his unveiling for Al-Nassr

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner speaks about the new step in his career.

Ronaldo and his son at his unveiling for AL-Nassr
Ronaldo and his son at his unveiling for AL-Nassr

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has accomplished everything he can in Europe and is pleased with the next step in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr after terminating his contract with boyhood club Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in the press room before his unveiling for Al-Nassr in front of a packed 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.

He explained that he had done everything possible in Europe and is now looking forward to the new challenge in Asia.

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi based club Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi based club Al-Nassr AFP

"So far, I'm feeling very good, I'm so proud to make the big decision in my life, in football," Ronaldo said at his unveiling press conference.

"As you mentioned before, in Europe, my work is done, I won everything.

"I played in the most important clubs in Europe and for me now is the [time for a] new challenge, as you mentioned in Asia.

"I'm glad for that Al-Nassr gave me this opportunity."

Ronaldo, as he rightly said, has accomplished all that is possible in European club football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for four clubs in Europe that can lay claim to being the biggest in their country: Real Madrid in Spain, Manchester United in England, Juventus in Italy, and Sporting CP in Portugal.

He won league titles with three of those clubs, that play in the so-called top-five leagues.

Ronaldo is a three-time English champion, a two-time Spanish champion, and a two-time Italian champion, including several league cup titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Champions League title and gesturing that he has won it five times.
Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Champions League title and gesturing that he has won it five times. AFP

And when it comes to the pinnacle of European football, the UEFA Champions League, no one has more than his five. including a record three-peat.

His enviable European trophy haul is truly a complete body of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ronaldo and his son at his unveiling for AL-Nassr

    "In Europe, my work is done," - Ronaldo at his unveiling for Al-Nassr

  • Kaduna celebrates Pele as NFF President and details five visits to Nigeria.

    Kaduna celebrates Pele as senator hails impact on Nigerian football

  • FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

    FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

Recommended articles

In Europe, my work is done, - Ronaldo at his unveiling for Al-Nassr

"In Europe, my work is done," - Ronaldo at his unveiling for Al-Nassr

60,000 runners to participate at the Lagos City marathon

60,000 runners to participate at the Lagos City marathon

FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

Kaduna celebrates Pele as senator hails impact on Nigerian football

Kaduna celebrates Pele as senator hails impact on Nigerian football

In-form Rashford leads Man United attack against Bournemouth as EPL games air on GOtv

In-form Rashford leads Man United attack against Bournemouth as EPL games air on GOtv

SERIE A: ‘In football anything is possible’ - Lukaku fancies Inter’s chances to win the league

SERIE A: ‘In football anything is possible’ - Lukaku fancies Inter’s chances to win the league

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

2023: Nigeria Volleyball target Olympic ticket, Continental glory

2023: Nigeria Volleyball target Olympic ticket, Continental glory

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems