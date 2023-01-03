"In Europe, my work is done," - Ronaldo at his unveiling for Al-Nassr

The 37-year-old signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr after terminating his contract with boyhood club Manchester United.

Ronaldo on a new challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in the press room before his unveiling for Al-Nassr in front of a packed 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.

He explained that he had done everything possible in Europe and is now looking forward to the new challenge in Asia.

AFP

"So far, I'm feeling very good, I'm so proud to make the big decision in my life, in football," Ronaldo said at his unveiling press conference.

"As you mentioned before, in Europe, my work is done, I won everything.

"I played in the most important clubs in Europe and for me now is the [time for a] new challenge, as you mentioned in Asia.

"I'm glad for that Al-Nassr gave me this opportunity."

Ronaldo's European career

Ronaldo, as he rightly said, has accomplished all that is possible in European club football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for four clubs in Europe that can lay claim to being the biggest in their country: Real Madrid in Spain, Manchester United in England, Juventus in Italy, and Sporting CP in Portugal.

He won league titles with three of those clubs, that play in the so-called top-five leagues.

Ronaldo is a three-time English champion, a two-time Spanish champion, and a two-time Italian champion, including several league cup titles.

AFP

And when it comes to the pinnacle of European football, the UEFA Champions League, no one has more than his five. including a record three-peat.