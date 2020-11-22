Samuel Chukwueze’s talent and abilities are not in doubt. In the two seasons he has spent at the top flight, the Nigerian has shown over time that he has almost everything to be devastating on his good day.

It’s his inability to have good days consistently that bothers. There are still questions about his final balls.

Perhaps, its the reason why he hasn’t been fully trusted yet by Unai Emery and why big clubs are staying away for now.

He needs lots of big performances to convince everyone—something like what he did against Real Madrid on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The 21-year-old didn’t get to start at the Estadio de la Ceramica and had to wait until just after the hour mark before Emery introduced him.

With Villarreal already behind, Chukwueze’ substitution made a massive difference for the Yellow Submarines. Straightaway, he was a different proposition for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

He got a chance to shoot at goal after a one-on-one with Dani Parejo, but his shot went well over the post.

His movement made the Real Madrid defence uncomfortable. Often cutting in front from the left when with the ball and making runs inside the ball without it.

It was how he earned a penalty for Villarreal in the 76th minute. He made a run for a pass in the box and got the ball before he was fell by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to get a penalty for his side.

Gerard Moreno converted the penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Villarreal against Real Madrid, but it was Chukweuze who came on and made all the difference.