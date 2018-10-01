Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio deals

news

Lazio stars Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have extended both their contracts with the Serie A club until 2023, the Roman outfit confirmed on Monday.

Italian international Immobile -- the top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals -- and Serb Milinkovic-Savic will earn over three millions euros ($3.5 million) a year plus bonuses -- a record for the Italian club.

Lazio are seventh in Serie A after seven matches, having lost the capital derby 3-1 to city rivals Roma on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's side travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.