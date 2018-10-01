Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio deals

Football Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio deals

Lazio stars Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have extended both their contracts with the Serie A club until 2023, the Roman outfit confirmed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile has extended his contract until 2023. play

Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile has extended his contract until 2023.

(AFP)

Lazio stars Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have extended both their contracts with the Serie A club until 2023, the Roman outfit confirmed on Monday.

Italian international Immobile -- the top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals -- and Serb Milinkovic-Savic will earn over three millions euros ($3.5 million) a year plus bonuses -- a record for the Italian club.

Lazio are seventh in Serie A after seven matches, having lost the capital derby 3-1 to city rivals Roma on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's side travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya
Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya coach Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has denied allegations by a former model that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009
Football Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Juventus risk penalty for racist chants by fans towards Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Football Juventus risk penalty for racist Koulibaly chants - report
X
Advertisement