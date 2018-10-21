Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

news

Lazio got their Serie A campaign back on track Sunday when two late goals from Ciro Immobile and an injury-time clincher from Joaquin Correa gave them an away win at plucky Parma.

Promoted in each of the three seasons since their bankruptcy, Parma have impressed this season but their late capitulation let the visiting Roman outfit climb to third in the table.

Inter could leapfrog Lazio later with a win in the Milan derby, but for Lazio the fact Roma lost to SPAL Saturday ensures they will be in the top four after this weekend.

Ex-Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura returned to coaching but failed to guide tailenders Chievo to their first win of the season.

Relegation rivals Atalanta ripped Chievo apart in a 5-1 home mauling for Ventura in his first match since being sacked last November after Italy failed to reach the World Cup finals.

Two other clubs also locked in the relegation zone shared the points when Frosinone and Empoli drew 3-3 in a game where Frosinone doubled their season's goals tally to six and their points tally to two.

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored but Serie A leaders Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate at home to Genoa, ending a series of eight league wins.

Second-placed Napoli, coached by Carlo Ancelotti who will take his side to former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, won 3-0 after a superb opener from Spaniard Fabian Ruiz before late efforts from Dries Mertens from the spot and a strike from Croatian midfielder Marko Rog.