Manchester United legend Andy Cole has revealed that he is pleased with the impact of Odion Ighalo so far at the club.

A loan signing from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, Ighalo has quickly impressed at Manchester United with four goals in three starts and eight games in total.

Cole believes that Manchester United could not have asked more of Ighalo in his short time with the club.

“I am really pleased with him,” Cole said in a video on Manchester United's Twitter page.

“When you come to a club like Manchester United as a centre forward, everyone expects you to score straight away, but it takes a little bit of time.

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals for Manchester United

“And like Odion said himself, he wasn’t fit and was just coming in from pre-season in China

“I think he has done pretty well when he has been given the opportunity, he has applied himself really well in the club and has scored four good goals, four centre forward goals, you can’t ask for much more.”

Ighalo has done more than expected as pessimism over his signing has turned to admiration.

The striker has been very good in cup competitions and also showed a glimpse of his talent in Premier League games although he is still without a start in that competition.