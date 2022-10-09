Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Via a tweet on his social media account which has now been deleted, the post sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

The former Real Madrid and Porto goalkeeper Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even its authenticity.

However, the post has since been deleted from the 41-year-old’s account as he has now apologized for the misleading post as well as claiming that his account was hacked.

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community." Casillas tweeted hours later.

The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

In response to Casillas’ original tweet, his former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol also tweeted: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

That tweet which has also been deleted from Puyol’s account has also triggered wild reactions on social media.