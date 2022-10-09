Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

The former Real Madrid star has tendered an apology after coming under scrutiny for a tweet about his homosexuality on social media, while also claiming he was hacked.

Iker Casillas has apologized after causing a stir with 'gay' tweet earlier on Sunday
Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas earlier created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay.

Via a tweet on his social media account which has now been deleted, the post sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

The former Real Madrid and Porto goalkeeper Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even its authenticity.

Iker Casillas tweet Twitter/IkerCasillas

However, the post has since been deleted from the 41-year-old’s account as he has now apologized for the misleading post as well as claiming that his account was hacked.

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community." Casillas tweeted hours later.

The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

Iker Casillas deleted tweet Twitter/IkerCasillas
Carles Puyol deleted tweet Twitter/CarlesPuyol
Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol Pulse Sports

In response to Casillas’ original tweet, his former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol also tweeted: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

That tweet which has also been deleted from Puyol’s account has also triggered wild reactions on social media.

Puyol and Casillas shared some iconic moments on the pitch, having faced each other on opposing sides at club level in the El Clasico as well as teamed up at National level to achieve huge success in football including their World Cup triumph in 2010 as well as the Euros in 2012.

