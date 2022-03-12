Ike Ugbo's goal for Troyes ends Moses Simon and Nantes' unbeaten run

Pulse Nigeria

Simon and Nantes went, saw but failed to conquer their hosts, Troyes, who defeated them 1-0 on Saturday night.

Canadian international, Ike Ugbo, was the match-winner for the hosts after an instinctive first-half strike proved to be enough to earn his side all three points at home.

Nigeria's Simon created two chances, made two key passes, completed one dribble and attempted two shots, which failed to trouble the Troyes goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old, who featured for 90 minutes, has now gone three matches without a goal or assist, with Nantes losing their six-match unbeaten run after the result today at Troyes.

A big blow to Simon and Nantes' dream for European places next season, they find themselves two points off in 7th position on the Ligue 1 table at the moment.