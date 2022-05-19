Ihenacho struggles as Leicester City hold Chelsea to a draw

Iheanacho's disappointing season

Iheanacho, who finished as Leicester's top scorer in all competitions last season, has failed to replicate the feat this year.

The 25-year-old made his 26th league appearance of the season against the Blues but could not add to his four-goal tally as the Foxes secured an impressive away point.

Iheanacho, who was on the pitch for 63 minutes, managed just one shot off target and had just 24 touches. His international compatriot, Ademola Lookman, was an unused substitute.

Leicester went into the game with nothing to fight for, while Chelsea were hoping to seal the third spot. The Foxes started the better of the two sides as they took the lead through James Maddison inside six minutes.

However, they were unable to take the lead into half-time as Marcos Alonso restored parity for Thomas Tuchel's men in the 34th-minute.

Chelsea's second half dominance

The second half was totally Chelsea, with the Blues firing ten shots at Leicester's goal. But despite having five shots on target, Chelsea could not find the winner against Brendan Rodgers' men.

Nonetheless, the result all but likely guarantees Chelsea's third spot unless they lose to Watford on the final day and Tottenham beat Norwich by 18 goals.