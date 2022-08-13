Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was an impact sub in Leicester City's Premier League clash against Arsenal, but the Gunners had too much for the Foxes, thanks to a sterling performance from Gabriel Jesus.
Iheanacho's instant impact not enough against Arsenal as Jesus punishes Leicester
The Super Eagles star showed his quality, but it was not enough to help Leicester avoid defeat at Arsenal.
Jesus, a £45m arrival from Manchester City, scored his first league goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's men beat Leicester 4-2 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.
Having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week, Arsenal went into the clash against Leicester, hoping to build on their opening day win.
