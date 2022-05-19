PREMIER LEAGUE

Iheanacho struggles as Leicester City hold Chelsea to a draw

The Nigerian international featured at Stamford Bridge, but he had little impact on the game.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their Premier League encounter against Chelsea, but he struggled to impress as both sides played a 1-1 draw.

Iheanacho, who finished as Leicester's top scorer in all competitions last season, has failed to replicate the feat this year.

The 25-year-old made his 26th league appearance of the season against the Blues but could not add to his four-goal tally as the Foxes secured an impressive away point.

Iheanacho, who was on the pitch for 63 minutes, managed just one shot off target and had just 24 touches. His international compatriot, Ademola Lookman, was an unused substitute.

Brendan Rodgers ready to splash £14m on permanent deal for Ademola Lookman

Iwobi, Lampard survive relegation battle after Everton comeback victory over Crystal Palace

Leicester went into the game with nothing to fight for, while Chelsea were hoping to seal the third spot. The Foxes started the better of the two sides as they took the lead through James Maddison inside six minutes.

However, they were unable to take the lead into half-time as Marcos Alonso restored parity for Thomas Tuchel's men in the 34th-minute.

The second half was totally Chelsea, with the Blues firing ten shots at Leicester's goal. But despite having five shots on target, Chelsea could not find the winner against Brendan Rodgers' men.

Nonetheless, the result all but likely guarantees Chelsea's third spot unless they lose to Watford on the final day and Tottenham beat Norwich by 18 goals.

For Leicester, Rodger's men are almost certain to finish in the top half of the table.

