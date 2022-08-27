Iheanacho, Ndidi helpless as 10-men Chelsea stun Leicester City

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian stars were in action on Saturday afternoon, but they could not help Leicester avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Iheanacho came off the bench as but Sterling was the star
Iheanacho came off the bench as but Sterling was the star

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi came off the bench for Leicester City, but the Foxes suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Iheanacho and Ndidi did not start the game as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers went with a 4-5-1 formation, with Jamie Vardy leading the line.

Leicester started quite well, taking the game to Chelsea, but they failed to create a clear-cut chance. However, the Foxes were handed a massive advantage after Connor Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offences in the first 30 minutes.

Brendan Rodgers' men failed to take advantage, though, with nothing to separate the two sides at half-time.

The second half started with Leicester starting on the front foot, but it was Chelsea that took the lead against the run of play through a deflected effort from Raheem Sterling.

Rodgers reacted by bringing on Iheanacho, but it was Sterling that had the chance to double Chelsea's advantage minutes later. However, the England star hit his effort against the post. He redeemed himself moments later, though, as he tapped home a low cross from Reece James.

Leicester pulled one back immediately through Harvey Barnes to set up a nervy finish. Rodgers responded again by bringing on Ndidi for Youri Tielemans.

However, the Nigerian was unable to help the away side find the equaliser as Chelsea held on for their second win of the season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

'Spoilt my bet' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern Munich held at home to Monchengladbach

'Spoilt my bet' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern Munich held at home to Monchengladbach

Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

D'Tigers bounce back from defeat to Ivory Coast with blow out win against Guinea

D'Tigers bounce back from defeat to Ivory Coast with blow out win against Guinea

Firmino inspires Liverpool to record win, TAA reacts to 'needed' victory

Firmino inspires Liverpool to record win, TAA reacts to 'needed' victory

I am happy with my defence now - No hope for Maguire as Ten Hag fine with Martinez/Varane partnership

I am happy with my defence now - No hope for Maguire as Ten Hag fine with Martinez/Varane partnership

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese