Iheanacho, Ndidi helpless as 10-men Chelsea stun Leicester City

Iheanacho and Ndidi did not start the game as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers went with a 4-5-1 formation, with Jamie Vardy leading the line.

Leicester fail to take advantage of Gallagher's dismissal

Leicester started quite well, taking the game to Chelsea, but they failed to create a clear-cut chance. However, the Foxes were handed a massive advantage after Connor Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offences in the first 30 minutes.

Brendan Rodgers' men failed to take advantage, though, with nothing to separate the two sides at half-time.

Sterling Blues

The second half started with Leicester starting on the front foot, but it was Chelsea that took the lead against the run of play through a deflected effort from Raheem Sterling.

Rodgers reacted by bringing on Iheanacho, but it was Sterling that had the chance to double Chelsea's advantage minutes later. However, the England star hit his effort against the post. He redeemed himself moments later, though, as he tapped home a low cross from Reece James.

Leicester pulled one back immediately through Harvey Barnes to set up a nervy finish. Rodgers responded again by bringing on Ndidi for Youri Tielemans.