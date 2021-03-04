Three Nigerian players who ply their trades abroad were on the scoresheet for their respective sides on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Simy Nwankwo all scored for their respective sides on Wednesday.

Nigerian connection

Iheanacho scored as Leicester City managed a 1-1 draw away at Burnley. The goal came courtesy of a Nigerian connection.

Wilfred Ndidi, who played as a centre back in the game, threaded a fine ball from the middle of the pitch into the Burnley box for Iheanacho to finish past the goalkeeper with a one-time volley.

That was the forward's second Premier League goal of the season.

"It was a brilliant goal. It was a good move, we kept the ball well, and then Wilf makes a great pass," Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said after the game.

"It's good movement from the two strikers, and then fabulous technique."

In France, Nigerian winger Simon scored for Nantes who fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Riems in a Ligue 1 clash.

Simon scored the game's first goal with a 14th-minute header from a ball into the box. That was his fifth league goal of the season.

Although it hasn't been enough for Nantes, who have won just four of their 28 league games this season, the Nigerian is gradually picking up form. It will only take a miracle for the side who are second from the bottom to stay up.

Still, on struggling sides, Italian side Crotone received a 5-1 thrashing in the hands of Atalanta in the Serie A.

Crotone's only goal came from Nigerian striker Nwankwo. Nwankwo's goal came in the 23rd minute to bring his side level at 1-1.

He controlled a loose ball just outside the area and made a run into the penalty area before he chipped the onrushing goalkeeper for his goal.

Atalanta, however, later ran riot and scored four more goals to get a big win.

Nwankwo has an impressive eight league goals for Serie A's bottom team Crotone.

In Scotland, Joe Aribo had a good game for Rangers, who got a 1-0 win away at Livingston. Aribo was involved in everything good about Rangers on the night. Won crucial balls in the midfield and pushed the attack on several occasions.

And, of course, there were several fine runs into the box, something that has become a massive part of his game.