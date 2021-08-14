Rodgers has many options in front, including Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy and new signing Patson Daka.

The manager, however, has refused to state who his preferred frontman would be, insisting that all of them, including Iheanacho, will be important this season.

“You have to stay clear of saying who is Number one and who is not. We will need all three of them when we play 50-plus games per season,” Rodgers said.

“All of them will start, all of them will be brought on over the course of the season. It is just great to have that availability and choice and all three will have a big impact for us this season.”

AFP

The Northern-Irish manager can count on Iheanacho, who came through in big moments for him in the 2020/2021 season.

With a deluge of injuries to his side, the Nigeria international stepped up and scored goals as Leicester City staged a fight for a top-four finish and won the FA Cup title.