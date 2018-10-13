Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ighalo hat-trick leads Nigeria to 4-0 win over Libya

Football Ighalo hat-trick leads Nigeria to 4-0 win over Libya

Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 with Odion Ighalo grabbing a hat-trick as the Super Eagles got their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign firmly back on track in Uyo on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A hat-trick from Odion Ighalo (pictured June 2018) helped put Nigeria in second place in Group E, a point behind new leaders South Africa play

A hat-trick from Odion Ighalo (pictured June 2018) helped put Nigeria in second place in Group E, a point behind new leaders South Africa

(AFP/File)

Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 with Odion Ighalo grabbing a hat-trick as the Super Eagles got their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign firmly back on track in Uyo on Saturday.

Nigeria are now second in Group E with six points from three matches, a point behind new leaders South Africa, who earlier defeated Seychelles 6-0.

Both Nigeria and Libya will do battle again in the reverse fixture in Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday.

Nigeria raced into a fourth-minute lead when Ighalo put away a penalty after he was fouled by Libya goalkeeper and skipper Muhammad Nashnoush.

The Changchun Yatai of China captain, who was heavily criticised for his performance at the World Cup, gave the home team some comfort in the 58th minute, when he scored his second after he was released by Alex Iwobi.

Ighalo then completed his hat-trick on 69 minutes, when he put away a low cross from the right by the skipper Ahmed Musa.

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu netted Nigeria?s fourth goal on the dot of full time, when he curled an unstoppable shot from outside the box after he was set up by substitute Henry Onyekuru.

Libya created some anxious moments in the Nigeria penalty area when in the 13th minute goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was forced to make a reflex save.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 5 Libyan players the Super Eagles must watch out forbullet

Football

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier
"You can't rebuild a national side in five games," says Italy coach Roberto Mancini
Football No drama if Italy flop in Nations League - Mancini
Red Star Belgrade players celebrate their only goal during their October 3, 2018, UEFA Champions' League football match against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, a game that Frency daily L'Equipe alledges was fixed
Football Red Star Belgrade consult lawyers over match-fixing claims
South Africa national team
South Africa beat Seychelles 6-0 to lead Super Eagles in 2019 AFCON qualifiers
X
Advertisement