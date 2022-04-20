AFC

Ighalo can't stop scoring, nets brace in Al Hilal comfortable Champions League win

Izuchukwu Akawor
Odion Ighalo is on fire for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and won't stop scoring for them.

Super striker, Odion Ighalo.
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo continued his incredible form for Al Hilal after leading them to a comfortable win in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ighalo scored a brace to inspire the Saudi Arabians to a convincing 3-0 away win over FC Istiklol in their Group A game.

Ighalo scores the opening goal of the game.
Both goals were scored in an excellent first-half performance from the visitors, who dominated the encounter from start to finish.

It took Ighalo just eight minutes to get his name on the score sheet and his first goal of the season in the Champions League, a beautiful header to put Al Hilal 1-0 ahead.

His second of the game arrived just after the half-hour mark as he converted an easy chance to double the lead at the break.

Ighalo makes it 2-0
The goals took his tally this season to two goals in two matches in the AFC Champions League for the former AFCON top scorer, who has also netted 19 goals in 24 matches in the Saudi Arabian League for Al Hilal.

The second half was keenly contested but Al Hilal dominated possession, pegging back their hosts back in their half.

Al Hilal fans are enjoying Nigeria's Odion Ighalo and his goals.
Nevertheless, there would be no further goals as they were made to wait until late on for the next goal as Istiklol defended much better in the second 45.

Salem Al-Dawsari eventually added a third goal to make it 3-0 and wrap up the win in stoppage time to confirm Al Hilal's total dominance and superiority in the game.

Ighalo has now scored two goals in as many matches in the AFC Champions League.
The victory sees Al Hilal cement their position at the top of Group A with four wins from four matches, while Istiklol find themselves rock-bottom of the table.

