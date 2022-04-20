Ighalo can't stop scoring, nets brace in Al Hilal comfortable Champions League win

Ighalo scored a brace to inspire the Saudi Arabians to a convincing 3-0 away win over FC Istiklol in their Group A game.

Pulse Nigeria

Both goals were scored in an excellent first-half performance from the visitors, who dominated the encounter from start to finish.

It took Ighalo just eight minutes to get his name on the score sheet and his first goal of the season in the Champions League, a beautiful header to put Al Hilal 1-0 ahead.

His second of the game arrived just after the half-hour mark as he converted an easy chance to double the lead at the break.

Pulse Nigeria

The goals took his tally this season to two goals in two matches in the AFC Champions League for the former AFCON top scorer, who has also netted 19 goals in 24 matches in the Saudi Arabian League for Al Hilal.

The second half was keenly contested but Al Hilal dominated possession, pegging back their hosts back in their half.

Pulse Nigeria

Nevertheless, there would be no further goals as they were made to wait until late on for the next goal as Istiklol defended much better in the second 45.

Salem Al-Dawsari eventually added a third goal to make it 3-0 and wrap up the win in stoppage time to confirm Al Hilal's total dominance and superiority in the game.

Pulse Nigeria