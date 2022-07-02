Super Falcons number 9 boasts ahead of 2022 WAFCON

Tosin Abayomi
'No African team that is better than Nigeria' - Onumonu backs Super Falcons to destroy other teams at WAFCON.

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu is ready for her first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The 28-year-old striker gave an assessment of what to expect at the biggest women's football tournament on the African continent.

Onumonu was the star for the Super Falcons in the qualification stages and is set to lead the attack in Morocco.

Onumonu who plays for the NJ/NY Gotham FC in the United States of America (USA) National Women's Soccer League believes the Super Falcons will be victorious at the WAFCON.

Onumonu made the declaration about the WAFCON in an interview with ESPN.

She said, “[We] lost it a few years ago, but the goal this year is we’re not allowing that to happen again. Especially with the quality of this team.

“It’s not a lie, I think that there is no African team that is better than Nigeria at this moment.

“So, I just can’t wait to start the competition and bring it home.”

Onumonu a new member of the Super Falcons over the last year then went on to describe her experience with the squad.

Onumonu added, “I think the most difficult part for me is sort of being new… but not new. Like, in the US I’m a veteran player, but with the Nigerian national team, I’m a new player. So it’s sort of trying to like find out where I fit in.

“I’m 28 years old so I’m very comfortable with who I am in a sense, but then getting put in the position of being a rookie again, trying to figure it out, trying to integrate and not allowing myself to be uncomfortable.

“I understand that I am new to the situation and so I am the one who’s going to have to change to some degree and not ask other players to change to suit me and being okay with that.

“So I think for me, that was sort of the hardest part to wrap my head around because, again, I’m a veteran rookie, in some sense which is very difficult to balance.”

Onumonu has been handed the number 9 jersey as the Super Falcons are set to do battle against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in their first group game scheduled to take place on Monday, Jul 4, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

