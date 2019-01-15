Former ﻿Akwa United ﻿midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has completed a permanent move to Algerian Ligue Professionnelle giants Entente Sportive Sètifienne.

The 23-year-old midfielder has decided to continue his career away from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ifeanyi who represented Nigeria at the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament and the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) was a free agent after he was dismissed by Akwa United before the start of the new season.

In a report by All Soccer Nigeria, Ifeanyi’s agent, Johnson Nwankpa of JCN-Johnson Sports Management revealed that his client had several options in Africa and in Europe before stating the reason choosing Setif.

He said, ''Ifeanyi has signed a three-year contract with Entente Sportive Sètifienne until January 2022. The transfer has been entered in the TMS.

''Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, Raja Casablanca, Wisła Kraków, and Stade Gabésien wanted him badly.

''We chose ES Setif because this is where God wants him to be, ES Setif showed us love from the start of negotiations.

''ES Setif is a big club, Algerian League is well respected in Europe and this is a stepping stone.''

Asides his runners up at the WAFU and CHAN tournament Ifeanyi was part of Nigeria’s U-17 Golden Eaglets team that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and Flying Eagles that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.