Manchester United cruised to a 4-2 victory at Elland Road on Sunday in the Premier League.
'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare
Manchester United fans on social media have breathed a sigh of relief after The Red Devils survived an early second-half slip-up
The Red Devils dominated proceedings for most of the first half and were rewarded with 2 goals courtesy of captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Leeds roared back into the game with just 8 minutes into the second half scoring two quick-fire goals in the space of one minute courtesy of striker Rodrigo and second-half substitute Raphinha.
United, however, dug deep later in the second half after midfielder Fred came on for Paul Pogba, who then fired United ahead once more in the 70th minute before another second-half substitute Anthony Elanga stretched the Red devils lead courtesy of a deft Bruno Fernandes to assist to settle the encounter one and for all.
Following United's impressive win, fans have taken to social media to react to the decisive result against Leeds.
Here are some reactions below:
