WHAT'S BUZZIN

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United fans on social media have breathed a sigh of relief after The Red Devils survived an early second-half slip-up

Reactions to Manchester United's convincing win against Leeds on Sunday
Reactions to Manchester United's convincing win against Leeds on Sunday

Manchester United cruised to a 4-2 victory at Elland Road on Sunday in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils dominated proceedings for most of the first half and were rewarded with 2 goals courtesy of captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Leeds roared back into the game with just 8 minutes into the second half scoring two quick-fire goals in the space of one minute courtesy of striker Rodrigo and second-half substitute Raphinha.

Leeds United scored two quick fire goals to draw level early in the second half
Leeds United scored two quick fire goals to draw level early in the second half Imago

United, however, dug deep later in the second half after midfielder Fred came on for Paul Pogba, who then fired United ahead once more in the 70th minute before another second-half substitute Anthony Elanga stretched the Red devils lead courtesy of a deft Bruno Fernandes to assist to settle the encounter one and for all.

Manchester United killed off the game in the second half after goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga
Manchester United killed off the game in the second half after goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga Imago

Following United's impressive win, fans have taken to social media to react to the decisive result against Leeds.

Here are some reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Reactions to Manchester United's convincing win against Leeds on Sunday

    'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

  • Petro de Luanda picked up three points to maintain an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season (IMAGO/Xinhua)

    Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

  • Super sub: Fred came off the bench to score for Manchester United

    Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Recommended articles

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Super Eagles duo Aribo and Bassey combine to save Rangers blushes at Dundee United

Super Eagles duo Aribo and Bassey combine to save Rangers blushes at Dundee United

What would a Premier League All-Star team look like?

What would a Premier League All-Star team look like?

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious