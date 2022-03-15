While the European football leagues, the Super Eagles and international football tournaments attract the most viewership, local football is also a big deal.
Idea, kolo beating and other street football slangs in Nigeria
Football is the most popular sport in Nigeria, and it is also the most played sport in the country.
One of the sectors of local football is street football. Street football follows the same rule as any football match, but the setup is slightly different.
However, one cannot ignore the impact of street football as it is a place where some of the best Nigerian players started their trade.
Also, it is impossible to talk about street football without talking about slangs associated with it.
So here are some famous street football slangs in Nigeria.
Idea
This is a situation when a fellow player appreciates a ball from a teammate just for the thought process, irrespective of whether it was successful or not.
The gesture associated with 'idea' most times is a thumbs up.
Senior Man
This is a term used to describe an older player who is very good at football.
Free
This is when a player tells his teammate to leave a particular ball because he is in a better position.
Kolo beating
This type of street football game gets a player beaten when he is nutmegged.
Buy boot [Shi Ponmo]
This is when a player injures the fleshy part of his toe. Also known as 'shi ponmo' in Yoruba language.
Any ball out
It is more like a warning for two teams playing that once a ball is out, it's straight to penalties, or both teams will have to go out. The rule is used if both teams are tied.
Man on you
This is when a player tells his teammate to be aware of an opponent.
Shangalo
It is the same thing as a bicycle kick.
Escobar
A slang used when a player scores in his own net. The name was coined after Andres Escobar, who was killed after scoring an own goal in Colombia's match against the USA at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
Otu
A slang used to describe a bad player.
Throwing better
This is a situation when a player tells his teammate to play the ball out because of impending danger.
Pass to your nearest man
This literally explains itself. It is when a player tells his teammate not to overhit a pass.
Lago
This is a Yoruba slang. It is used when a player completely misses the ball as he tries to play it.
