Ibrahimovic undergoes knee surgery but eyes start of new season

"Ibrahimovic underwent an arthroscopic (procedure) to his left knee in Rome," AC Milan said in a statement, adding that "the procedure was a success."

"Zlatan is doing well and will start his rehabilitation immediately."

The 39-year-old pulled up in Milan's 3-0 league win over Juventus on May 9.

Heis expected to be sidelined for another two months, according to reports in Italy.

Recovery times after this type of procedure are estimated at one month to get back running and a further month to be able to play.

Ibrahimovic could be back on the pitch just in time for the start of the new season on August 21-22.