Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Coach Janne Andersson included "Ibra," who turned 40 last month, for the away games against Georgia on November 11 and Spain on November 14.

Since he ended a five-year international retirement in March, Ibrahimovic has been called up three times by Sweden, but has only played twice.

He appeared in two World Cup qualifiers in late March, both of which Sweden won, but pulled out of Euro 2020 finals in June shortly before the tournament kicked off with a knee injury.

After returning for AC Milan in mid-September, Ibrahimovic suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon which ruled him out of two World Cup qualifiers in late September.

Ibrahimovic returned for Milan in mid-October and has appeared in five consecutive games, scoring twice. He struck his 150th Serie A goal against Roma on Sunday.