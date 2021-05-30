RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'I worked 15 years for this' says Chelsea's Havertz

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

N'Golo Kante was the man of the match for his tireless work in midfield

Kai Havertz's match-winning strike was his first Champions League goal for Chelsea Creator: David Ramos
Kai Havertz's match-winning strike was his first Champions League goal for Chelsea AFP

German forward Kai Havertz said he had "worked 15 years" for the moment when he scored the goal that won the Champions League for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Havertz's 42nd minute strike -- his first goal for the club in the Champions League -- gave Chelsea their second European crown nine years after they beat Bayern Munich to win their first.

"I don't know what to say, I waited a long time. I've worked 15 years for this moment, I am overwhelmed," 21-year-old Havertz told BT Sport.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the young forward.

"Havertz's mentality is top, this guy will be a superstar, he ran like crazy, this is why he deserves this.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."

French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who was voted the man of the match for his tireless performance for Chelsea, said he felt "joy and pride".

"It's amazing, it's the result of a lot of efforts and difficulties during the season but in the end it is the work of a whole group," Kante told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"Today we suffered, we battled until the end and we were rewarded with the victory."

He credited the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace the sacked Frank Lampard in January for the European triumph, which came after Chelsea scraped to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final to Leicester.

"It was the arrival of a new coach, a change of tactics and lots of effort," he said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

1 killed, another injured in Lagos APC LG election primaries

Raped, murdered and dumped by roadside, Nigerians seek #JusticeforComfortBenjamin

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Pulse List: 10 Nigerian celebrities who secretly got married