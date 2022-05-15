Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he may have played his last game in the Bayern Munich shirt on Saturday May 14, 2022.
'I won't sign a new contract' - Lewandowski poised for Bayern exit
The Bayern Munich striker looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer after publicly admitting he will NOT renew his contract at the Allianz Arena
The 33-year-old Polish striker scored in his side's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg on Saturday, taking his tally to an incredible 344 goals in 374 appearances for the Bavarian champions.
However, after the game, Lewandowski opened up on the possibility of him departing the Allianz Arena this summer.
'I can confirm that I spoke with Hasan (Salihamidžić) and informed him that my decision had been made and I would not be extending my contract with FC Bayern,'
'It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game].
'We want to find the best solution for me and for the club'. Lewandowski told reporters as per Sky Germany.
The 33-year-old was also spotted waving at the travelling Bayern fans after the draw at Wolfsburg, as its believed to be further sign that his time at Bayern might have just come to an end.
Lewandowski links to Barcelona
Lewandowski's contract is set to expire in 2023, and the mercurial striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
Already, there had been multiple reports that he had agreed to join the the Catalan giants on a three-year deal when the transfer window re-opens.
But now the Bayern striker has publicly admitted that he will not sign a new contract with the Bavarians.
“I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club”. Lewandowski told Sky Germany.
It is also understood that a deal could be reached if Barcelona are willing to pay in the region of £25million to £35m for his services.
Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Lewy's agent Pini Zahavi is seriously working on a deal to foster his client's exit this summer.
Lewandowski's exit from the Bundesliga champions would no doubt place him among the most decorated players in the club's history.
The Polish striker has won eight league titles and the Champions League during his eight-year stay.
He is also only behind Gerd Muller in total goals scored in the Bundesliga for the Bavarian outfit.
