I will emulate Morocco’s investment in sports – Atiku vows

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that he will emulate Morocco's investment in sports to develop sports in the country.
Morocco investment in sports resulted in their latest victories at international competition.
Morocco had beaten Portugal to become the first African to feature at the FIFA World Cup semifinal.
Morocco shock the world
Morocco shocked the world when they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal a goal to nil on Saturday, to become the first African or Arab team to qualify for a World Cup semi-final.
The Atlas Lions will face defending champions France in the semifinal for a spot in the final.
Morocco’s club are champions of CAF Inter club Competitions, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup, ASFAR women defeated holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to win its first CAF Women’s Champions League.
I will build football pitches in public places - Atiku
Atiku has said that he will construct football pitches in several public places across the country.
The former Vice President revealed this at the presidential debate on Sunday, saying he will encourage children to involve and engage in Sporting activities.
He said, “What is found in Morocco is that they have provided football playing fields in almost every neighborhood. In every neighborhood you go to in Morocco, small villages, towns, and cities, you find that they have provided public football playing fields.
“You will see as young as primary school children playing football early in the morning before they go to school and later in the evening when they return from school, I think we have to encourage that."
