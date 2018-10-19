I was told to leave Juventus after the signing of Ronaldo- Higuain laments

Pulse.ng logo
The Argentine has expressed his frustration over the manner in which he was forced out of Juventus after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gonzalo Higuain has stated that he was asked to leave Juventus, following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain who turns 31 in December joined the Bianconeri in 2016 and bagged 40 goals in 73 games for the side.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

But he was loaned to AC Milan after Juventus shattered the Serie A transfer record to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for 100m euros.

Gonzalo Higuain has indicated that he was forced out of the club immediately after the signing of the Portuguese skipper.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

"They signed Cristiano [Ronaldo]," Higuain told the Italian newspaper.

"The decision to leave wasn't mine."I gave everything for Juve, I won several titles, but when Cristiano arrived the club told me that I couldn't continue and that they were looking for a solution.

"The best option was to come to Milan."I chose Milan because I liked the conviction that they showed to get me. Leonardo, [Paolo] Maldini and [Gennaro] Gattuso know Milan very well and Elliott [the club's owners] made a great effort to sign me.

