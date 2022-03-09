'I used to be team Messi'-Nigeria defender chooses between the PSG star and Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulse Nigeria

The rivalry between the two superstars is one of the biggest rivalries in sports history, while the debate on who is better is one of the most polarising discussions in football.

Both players have dominated the beautiful game in the last 15 years and are the two best players in modern football history.

They have 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, with Messi winning seven. The two stars are also the most successful players in the history of the Champions League.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles, and he is also the all-time top scorer in the competition, while Messi has four titles and is the second all-time leading scorer.

As a result of their success, the argument on who is the better player has been eternal.

Payne has now joined the trend, with the Super Falcons star claiming she used to be on Messi's side growing up, but she is now team Ronaldo after watching both of them play.

"I used to be team Messi, Payne said in a video chat with Eagles Tracker.

"I probably joined on the bandwagon, and there was always team Messi.

"But now that I've kind of gotten older and seen the two now, just seeing the way both players play, I honestly would have to be team Ronaldo."