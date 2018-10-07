Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'I should have scored more', says four-goal Mbappe

Football 'I should have scored more', says four-goal Mbappe

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe insisted that he "should have scored more" despite netting four times in a magnificent individual display as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lyon on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mbappe said he was disappointed not to score more, despite putting four goals past Lyon play

Mbappe said he was disappointed not to score more, despite putting four goals past Lyon

(AFP)

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe insisted that he "should have scored more" despite netting four times in a magnificent individual display as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lyon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as a 5-0 victory saw PSG set a new French top-flight record of nine straight wins to start a season.

But Mbappe did miss several earlier chances as he was thrice denied when one-on-one with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and struck the post before grabbing his first goal just after the hour mark.

"I missed opportunities, I should have scored more," he told Canal+.

"I keep working and I never doubted. I knew I had the support of my team-mates. I often say that as long as an attacker is creating chances, everything is fine."

Mbappe took the World Cup by storm in the summer, becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score twice in the final and winning the award for the tournament's best young player.

He has started the new Ligue 1 season in similar fashion and already has eight goals to his name from just five appearances.

PSG are already eight points clear at the top of the table after breaking an 82-year-old record set by Olympique Lillois in 1936, as Mbappe looks to win the title for the third straight campaign after also lifting the trophy with Monaco in 2016-17.

"It was the work of the whole team, but the most important thing was the record," he added. "I insist we talk about the collective, we will have time to talk about me, Neymar.

"We wanted to win, we wanted this record at all costs."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week againbullet
2 Man United Striker Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes Benz...bullet
3 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the...bullet

Football

Wayne Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since arriving at D.C. United
Football Rooney brace lifts D.C. over Schweinsteiger's Fire
Mbappe was in unstoppable form as he put four goals past a stunned Lyon
Football Four-star Mbappe helps PSG break 82-year-old record
Lorenzo Insigne scored Napoli's second with a fantastic strike
Football Napoli cut gap to Juventus, Icardi fires Inter into third
Mbappe was in unstoppable form as he put four goals past a stunned Lyon
Football Four-star Mbappe helps PSG break 82-year-old record
X
Advertisement