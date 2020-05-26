Melissa Satta-Boateng, 34, stunned fans in 2012 when she insisted that her husband was sidelined due to them having "sex seven to ten times a week."

The Italian TV presenter said at the time: "The reason Kevin is injured so often is because we have sex seven to ten times a week.

"I hate foreplay, I want to go straight for it. I prefer to be on top so that I can be in control."

Melissa Satta was criticized by a section of the football fraternity after opening up on his sexual life with his husband.

She has broken her silence over the claims she made in 12 in a recent interview

The Italian beauty told Gazzetta dello Sport: "You can't believe what a whirlwind I ended up in.

"You have to be very careful about what you say in football, especially when it comes to sex.

"Just because we have sex so often doesn't make me a nymphomaniac."

Melissa and Kevin-Prince started their romantic relationship in 2011 and have had one son, six-year-old Maddox Prince, together.

Boateng, who tied the knot with Melissa in 2016, signed for Spurs in 2007 for a reported fee of £5.4m.

But the 33-year-old midfielder only managed 24 appearances for Spurs before he was shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund.