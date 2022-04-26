Guardiola reveals what he likes 'most' ahead of Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid

The Citizens welcome Madrid to the Etihad in the first leg of their encounter before making a trip to Spain in a week's time.

Ahead of the game, what things did Guardiola particularly say about his opposition?

'Don't call Madrid lucky'

Guardiola while speaking ahead of the semi-final, insisted that Madrid have been far from lucky to eliminate the likes of PSG and Chelsea: "They have a lot of quality, people say it's luck, but it isn't. It's not a question of luck or chance, that's not the case."

'I like that Madrid doesn't burn in difficult moments'

"What I've seen from Madrid, especially [in the last round against Chelsea], is that they have players with great resolve.

"What I like most, above all, is that in the difficulty, at 3-0 down, there are players who raise their finger and say here I am. The ball doesn't burn them at 3-0, others do, but not them. Modric and Kroos, or Carvajal and Alaba, Benzema of course, ask for it," Guardiola said.

'We will fight, against history'

"As a coach, I will never get what I want. I will always have another aim. When I leave you will say if I have been good or not, and I will try everything somewhere else," Guardiola said when asked if he'd be content with just taking Manchester City to the semi-finals.

"I try to do the best I can. Let's hope we suffer as few minutes as possible. If we have to compete with history we have no chance.