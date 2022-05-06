'I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane' - Allan Saint-Maximin says as he aims subtle dig at Newcastle team-mates

AFP

"Those who have played alongside me know full well that when it comes to pure quality, I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane.

"The day I get a team-mate who is able to convert the chances I create, I will have ten to 15 successful assists every season."

"That will increase my profile in people's minds.", Saint Maximin told So Foot magazine.

Saint-Maximin has turned out to be a fan-favourite on Tyneside since arriving from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019.

And the 25-year-old hopes he'll develop the stats to match his hero status after the newly Saudi-backed club revamp their squad in the summer.

The 25-year-old French winger has scored five goals and assisted another four in 32 Premier League games this season.

However, the Magpies star has now claimed that he isn't 'jealous' of Liverpool's explosive winger- Sadio Mane, because he has the same 'pure quality'.

Saint-Maximin also cited basketball legend Michael Jordan as his inspiration, and admitted he aims to emulate the 59-year-old Chicago Bulls legend, who is commonly rated the NBA's best ever player.

He explained: "My aim is to do things that leave a mark on people's minds, and to change the rules.

"In a similar way to what Michael Jordan has managed to do. He has changed people's lives.

"Jordan has given employment to people, and that is beautiful."