I have done more than other players who have made a transfer to great clubs - Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu speaks about his transfer desires ahead of the January transfer window.

Genk s Paul Onuachu celebrates after winning a soccer match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven and KRC Genk, Saturday 15 October 2022 in Leuven, on day 12 of the 2022-2023 Jupiler Pro League first division of the Belgian championship.
Genk s Paul Onuachu celebrates after winning a soccer match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven and KRC Genk, Saturday 15 October 2022 in Leuven, on day 12 of the 2022-2023 Jupiler Pro League first division of the Belgian championship.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu speaks on how he feels about not getting a move away from Genk over the past transfer window.

The 2021 Belgian Golden shoe winner believes he has done enough to earn a transfer that signifies a move up in his career.

“The Golden Shoe is a great prize that I am proud of,"- Onuachu told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"But it didn't have the effect I had hoped for. It didn't change my life even though I thought it would open the way to a transfer.

"Everyone knows that I wanted to take a step higher. However, the interest was not there last winter after the Golden Shoe.

"After the wedding in the summer, I had set my sights on a transfer again. This time there were interested clubs (including Wolverhampton), but the puzzle pieces did not fit together."

Onuachu went ahead to speak on how he thought his injury could have affected a possible transfer. However, he believes he had done enough when he was fit to get a transfer regardless.

Genk s Paul Onuachu celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KV Oostende and KRC Genk, Saturday 01 October 2022 in Oostende, on day 10 of the 2022-2023 Jupiler Pro League first division of the Belgian championship.
Genk s Paul Onuachu celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KV Oostende and KRC Genk, Saturday 01 October 2022 in Oostende, on day 10 of the 2022-2023 Jupiler Pro League first division of the Belgian championship.

Onuachu continued: “When I got injured in July, I was allowed to make a cross about it. No club is going to get an injured striker, hey.

"That was a disappointment. Because I believe I have shown the right things to force a transfer.

"I have seen players here leave for a great club who have shown less than me. For some reason, it won't work for me.

"Maybe I don't know the right people? Do I have the wrong manager? I don't know. Football is not always fair.

"Now I'm less obsessive about a transfer. Everything is going well at Genk. I score a lot, I like being here.

“If there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk.

"Because I still dream of playing in a big league.”

Onuachu confirmed interest from the Premier League in the past transfer window.

Links to the Premier League have now resurfaced again, as clubs like Aston Villa are evaluating signing the 28-year-old Nigerian.

22nd June 2019, Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt, African Cup of Nations international football tournament, Nigeria versus Burundi; Ebere Paul Onuachu of Nigeria gets past the challenge from Nsabiyumva Fre
22nd June 2019, Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt, African Cup of Nations international football tournament, Nigeria versus Burundi; Ebere Paul Onuachu of Nigeria gets past the challenge from Nsabiyumva Fre

We could see Onuachu changing his management team if he does not get a desired move in the near future.

The Super Eagles striker suggested his lack of a move could be due to his management team.

Onuachu is currently with Niagara Sports Company, an agency that oversees the affairs of players like Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo.

The Nigerian international is back to his best in from of goal, reminding potential suitors how good he was before his injury.

Onuachu has already found the back of the net 14 times this season, in only 1060 minutes, averaging a goal every 76 minutes. More than a goal per game average.

