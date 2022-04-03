Chelsea suffered a shocking 4-1 thrashing by debutants Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 2 having gone 1-0 up on 48 minutes.
'I cannot explain it' - Thomas Tuchel bewildered by Chelsea's dismal loss to Brentford
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his lengthy post-match comments that he was baffled by Chelseas poor display against Brentford admitting his side gave the game away in ten minutes on Saturday afternoon
The Blues went ahead and then conceded three goals in disappointing fashion before the hour mark.
When asked to to explain the ten-minute collapse, Tuchel said: “I cannot explain it.
“You need to analyse every little goal.
“But it does not happen that often that you can explain it.
“Maybe we thought, ‘We are through,’ because we were in total control at this moment.
“We started the second half very, very good.
“I don’t know, maybe we thought, ‘It’s already done,’ and got punished.”
The Blues boss further admitted that the Blues gave the game away in the space of 10 minutes.
“We gave the game away in ten minutes.”
“I don’t know exactly why, but in terms of defending and in terms of winning the crucial challenges, we gave the game away in ten minutes.
“There was no need to because after 20/25 minutes we were dominating.
“Dominating the rhythm, dominating the game.
“We go one goal ahead which was absolutely deserved in that moment and, yeah, very unusual for us and very untypical.” Tuchel told talkSPORT on Saturday following the loss.
“Yeah of course we are surprised when we lose 4-1 at home against Brentford.
“I think everybody is surprised, of course.
“We know that the league is tough and we respect the opponent, and we know that it can be difficult for a favourite team like us to come out of an international break and restart.
“It’s our job to control the game and to play against a team who defend deep around the box with ten players.
“It’s very, very difficult and it’s a big challenge after an international break.
“So this was clear, but I think we did everything well until we scored, funny enough.
“So the story of the game is very untypical and maybe we should not try to analyse too much.” Tuchel added.
