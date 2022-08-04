'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

Nwakali had been without a club for four months before he signed for Ponferradina. The 24-year-old's contract at his former club, Huesca, had been terminated, leaving his career in limbo.

Before his time at Huesca, Nwakali was at Arsenal, but his development stalled despite going out on several loan spells at different clubs.

Nwakali's last chance saloon

However, after his situation at Huesca, he has been offered a chance to put his career back on track by Ponferradina, signing a two-year contract with the Spanish Segunda side.

Nwakali is aware of the opportunity he has with La Ponfe, and he is ready to make the most of it. Speaking at his unveiling, the Nigerian international revealed he is in a new phase in his career, and he does not intend to waste it.

"I am very happy to have come," Nwakali said at his presentation. I thank the club for the welcome.

Since I got here, I've been fine. I am going to try to do my best so that things go as well as possible.

"I am in a new phase of my career, and I want to continue growing in professional football," he said.

Nwakali ready to play anywhere

Nwakali broke out as a number ten at the U17 level and has played that role with the Super Eagles, but he is ready to play anywhere for Ponferradina as long it helps the team to achieve their goal.

"I can play in any position in the middle of the pitch," Nwakali added.

"It depends on what the coach wants. The most important thing for me is to help the team," he concluded.