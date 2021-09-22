RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Hulk misses penalty in Palmeiras-Atletico Libertadores stalemate

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Atletico Mineiro's Hulk reacts after missing a penalty during the all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match against Palmeiras on Tuesday

Atletico Mineiro's Hulk reacts after missing a penalty during the all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match against Palmeiras on Tuesday Creator: FERNANDO BIZERRA
Atletico Mineiro's Hulk reacts after missing a penalty during the all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match against Palmeiras on Tuesday Creator: FERNANDO BIZERRA

Hulk missed a penalty as Atletico Mineiro drew 0-0 with defending champions Palmeiras in their all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semi-final tie on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Former Brazil international Hulk crashed his 42nd-minute spot kick off the foot of the post after sending Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton the wrong way at Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque.

Atletico had been awarded the penalty moments earlier after former Chelsea forward Diego Costa was bundled over in the area by Palmeiras centre-half Gustavo Gomez.

That missed spot-kick was the clearest goal scoring opportunity of a largely lacklustre encounter which saw both sides adopting a cautious approach.

Palmeiras, who are chasing a third Libertadores title after wins in 1999 and 2020, struggled to carve out goalscoring chances against a rugged Atletico defence.

Matias Zaracho's attempted overhead kick on 25 minutes was the closest the hosts came to scoring in a low key first half.

Atletico meanwhile suffered a blow in the 54th minute when Costa pulled up with a hamstring injury and limped off.

Hulk had nerves jangling in the Palmeiras defence late in the game when his long-range free-kick whistled just wide, but there was to be no breakthrough.

The second leg takes place in Belo Horizonte next Tuesday.

The winner of the Palmeiras-Atletico tie will face either Brazilian team Flamengo or Ecuador's Barcelona SC in the final.

Flamengo host Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hulk misses penalty in Palmeiras-Atletico Libertadores stalemate

Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe

'Black and proud': Milan's Maignan speaks out as Juve probe racist abuse

Spurs must take blame for Kane's struggles: Nuno

Inter fight back at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer embarrassing 4-2 loss to South Africa in an invitational tournament

Trending

FIFA and CAF presidents watch Super Falcons beat Mali in Lagos

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the first game of Aisha Buhari Cup (Instagram)

Leicester City 2 Vs 2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores impressive brace as Wilfred Ndidi sees red

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City (Getty Images)

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win

David de Gea celebrates after saving Mark Noble's penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League Creator: Ian KINGTON