ADVERTISEMENT

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A leading & popular betting site in Nigeria and Sub Sahara Africa, 22Bet.ng Nigeria founded in 2017 has assured its numerous clients, stakers and customers not to panic about withdrawing their winnings.

22 bet
22 bet

The company which said the assurance became imperative in view of fears entertained by some stakers and customers who won big during the yuletide end of the year gamings said the company will do anything and everything possible to ensure that winners are not denied their winnings on their platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking in a statement signed by the Head Local Sponsorship and Partnership, Adebayo Ajala, explained that many stakers won big on Boxing Day/ End of the Year stake.

22BET
22BET Pulse Nigeria
22bet
22bet Pulse Nigeria
22 bet
22 bet Pulse Nigeria

He said however, trouble started when some winners who could not withdraw their winning, largely due to technical issues went to the social media to raise alarm.

22bet
22bet Pulse Nigeria
22bet
22bet Pulse Nigeria

Ajala explained that, the company swiftly responded to the challenges with many winners being able to withdraw their winnings as many more winners shared the receipt of their withdrawals from the platform.

He assured all others who are having difficulties assessing their winnings to stay calm, as all winners would be paid their winnings. He also restated 22Bet.ng is a bookmaker that values transparency.

Ajala while assuring the customers, mainatined that 22Bet.ng is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum as against the fears of some stakers who won.

The statement reads in part "On the 26th of December, precisely the Boxing Day, thousand of punters had the perfect boxing day/end of the year present.

"A ticket worth 210 odds was shared on Twitter and thousand of tweets played and won using the 22Bet.ng platform.

"Many people experienced difficulty when trying to withdraw their winnings and this led to 22Bet.ng being called out for not paying up as some users didn't believe 22Bet.ng could pay out all those winnings.

"We gathered that many people who couldn't access their winnings think we can't pay.

"We maintain that 22Bet.ng Nigeria is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum.

22bet
22bet Pulse Nigeria

"Many winners took to Twitter to complain about inability to withdraw while so many others also thank 22Bet.ng for paying them their winnings for those that withdrew. It was more of a mixed reactions but we want to assure every winner that they will get their winnings.

22bet
22bet Pulse Nigeria

“We should look at the brighter side, as it is now very obvious that you can change the quality of lives with 22Bet.ng, as thousands of players have already done it.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 22 bet

    HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

  • Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

  • Sheffid united mourn pele before their championship game

    'You are great asset to the world' - Buhari mourns Pele

Recommended articles

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer