HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

Speaking in a statement signed by the Head Local Sponsorship and Partnership, Adebayo Ajala, explained that many stakers won big on Boxing Day/ End of the Year stake.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

He said however, trouble started when some winners who could not withdraw their winning, largely due to technical issues went to the social media to raise alarm.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Ajala explained that, the company swiftly responded to the challenges with many winners being able to withdraw their winnings as many more winners shared the receipt of their withdrawals from the platform.

He assured all others who are having difficulties assessing their winnings to stay calm, as all winners would be paid their winnings. He also restated 22Bet.ng is a bookmaker that values transparency.

Ajala while assuring the customers, mainatined that 22Bet.ng is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum as against the fears of some stakers who won.

The statement reads in part "On the 26th of December, precisely the Boxing Day, thousand of punters had the perfect boxing day/end of the year present.

"A ticket worth 210 odds was shared on Twitter and thousand of tweets played and won using the 22Bet.ng platform.

"Many people experienced difficulty when trying to withdraw their winnings and this led to 22Bet.ng being called out for not paying up as some users didn't believe 22Bet.ng could pay out all those winnings.

"We gathered that many people who couldn't access their winnings think we can't pay.

"We maintain that 22Bet.ng Nigeria is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum.

Pulse Nigeria

"Many winners took to Twitter to complain about inability to withdraw while so many others also thank 22Bet.ng for paying them their winnings for those that withdrew. It was more of a mixed reactions but we want to assure every winner that they will get their winnings.

Pulse Nigeria