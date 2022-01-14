Howe warns Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe warned Friday that the club would not be held to ransom in the January transfer window despite their new-found wealth under their Saudi-led ownership.

Recommended articles

The struggling Magpies have invested a total of around £37 million ($51 million) to secure the services of England full-back Kieran Tripper and New Zealand striker Chris Wood already this month and are now focusing on other targets.

However, asked if they were willing to walk away from deals if the price was not right, Howe told reporters: "Absolutely, you have to be in that position.

"You have to draw a line in certain situations and say, 'No, we're not going to pay that money', otherwise where does the game go? It goes to an uncomfortable place, I think.

"It's all about the individual player and judging each situation on individual merits, and that's what we've tried to do."

Newcastle, who host fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday, are understood to have stepped back from negotiations to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, but are maintaining an interest in Sevilla's Diego Carlos.

Howe, who declined to comment on reports that he has been offered Manchester United midfielder Donny van der Beek as a loan option, added: "Everyone's well aware that we're in the market for certain positions and that demand then drives the price up. There's nothing we can do about that.

"The window continues to surprise everybody, I think. But you just have to live in that world. We have the needed players that we've identified and managed to get over the line.

"The cost of those players is uncomfortable, I'm sure, for everybody -- that's not talking about the individual cases, that's just the prices of football players in general -- but that's the market we're in."

Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since 1969, are one place off the foot of the table after a single win in 19 games.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Howe warns Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Howe warns Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

AFCON 2021: Latest from the Super Eagles camp

AFCON 2021: Latest from the Super Eagles camp

American man arrested for selling drugs to Blessing Okagbare

American man arrested for selling drugs to Blessing Okagbare

Gabon vs Ghana: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Gabon vs Ghana: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Tunisia lose protest over AFCON match which ended too early

Tunisia lose protest over AFCON match which ended too early

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan