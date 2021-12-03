RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to make history by recovering from their winless start to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Recommended articles

Newcastle have gone 14 games without a victory and sit bottom of the table heading into Saturday's match against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The struggling Magpies are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign. All of the previous three --  Swindon, QPR and Sheffield United -- were relegated.

Despite the raised expectations triggered by the recent Saudi-led takeover of the club, Newcastle are six points from safety with seven defeats and seven draws.

But Howe, who has been in the dugout for two games after his debut was delayed by a positive coronavirus test, is confident they can buck the trend.

The former Bournemouth boss, who replaced the sacked Steve Bruce, told reporters on Friday: "I'm realistic, but I'm also very positive.

"I know it's going to be extremely difficult. If no team has done it, there's a reason why they haven't done it. That's because it's incredibly tough.

"But why not be the first? That's always been my mindset. Why not change history? That's what we're going to have to do.

"We're going to have to do it the hard way, but we're more than capable."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

7 most-followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram

7 most-followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis: Super Eagles star nominated for Premier League award

Emmanuel Dennis: Super Eagles star nominated for Premier League award

Is Giovanni van Bronckhorst making Joe Aribo mistake?

Is Giovanni van Bronckhorst making Joe Aribo mistake?

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Lewis Hamilton makes bold fashion statement ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes bold fashion statement ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Trending

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions