RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Howe to take charge of first Newcastle game after negative Covid test

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Glyn KIRK
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Glyn KIRK

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle dugout for the first time at Arsenal on Saturday after returning a negative test for coronavirus, a week after he was forced to miss his first game in charge.

Recommended articles

The former Bournemouth boss, who was hired after last month's Saudi-led takeover, is seeking to end his struggling club's wait for a first Premier League win of the season at the Emirates.

The 43-year-old was forced to miss the home draw against Brentford last Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19 the previous day.

Standing in for Howe at his pre-match press conference on Friday, assistant Jason Tindall said: "From my own personal experiences when I had Covid a couple of months ago, I had no symptoms to start with and it was only after about eight or nine days where it hit me really hard and I began to struggle.

"But from how Eddie was, I'd say Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, in comparison to how he's now feeling and the tone of his voice the latter part of this week, there's been a big difference."

Tindall confirmed that rigorous testing this week had uncovered no new cases at the club, who are bottom of the Premier League after taking just six points from their opening 12 matches.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rangnick set to take over at Man Utd, says his lawyer

Rangnick set to take over at Man Utd, says his lawyer

Why Ahmed Musa is 'disheartened' by Abuja/Kaduna roads [Video]

Why Ahmed Musa is 'disheartened' by Abuja/Kaduna roads [Video]

'Pep Guardiola said I’m a good manager' - Frank Lampard

'Pep Guardiola said I’m a good manager' - Frank Lampard

Why signing Varane was bad business for Manchester United

Why signing Varane was bad business for Manchester United

Howe to take charge of first Newcastle game after negative Covid test

Howe to take charge of first Newcastle game after negative Covid test

3 Serie A talking points for Gameweek 14

3 Serie A talking points for Gameweek 14

Mourinho highlights areas of improvement for Abraham and Zaniolo

Mourinho highlights areas of improvement for Abraham and Zaniolo

Chaos at Bayern AGM as members rebel over Qatari deal

Chaos at Bayern AGM as members rebel over Qatari deal

Joao Cancelo is turning out to be Manchester City's most important player this season

Joao Cancelo is turning out to be Manchester City's most important player this season

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [Photos]

Georgina Rodriguez